MICHIGAN CITY, IN —Unity Foundation of La Porte County is pleased to announce the addition of Katie Eaton and Dr. Sandra Wood to its Board of Directors.

Katie Eaton is the Public Affairs & Economic Development Manager at NIPSCO. She currently serves as a board member for the Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation, the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Salvation Army Corps of Michigan City. She has also served on numerous Unity committees and on the Vibrant Communities of La Porte County Steering Committee. On joining the Unity Board, Eaton said, “I’m excited to continue giving back to La Porte County. My background lends itself well to bridging the gap between the nonprofit and corporate worlds, and I look forward to leveraging that experience with Unity Foundation.”

Dr. Sandra Wood is the Superintendent of the La Porte Community School Corporation. Joining the Unity Foundation Board is a full-circle moment for Wood, who was a 2001 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient. “Without Unity Foundation and Lilly Endowment’s involvement in my story, I’m not sure what my path through higher education would have looked like,” said Wood. “I am honored to pay it forward and am excited to help Unity shape the future of La Porte County.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Katie Eaton and Dr. Sandra Wood to our Board of Directors. Their leadership expertise and passion will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen La Porte County for years to come,” said Jon Gilmore, Chairman of the Unity Foundation Board of Directors. “I am confident they will help Unity further our impact. We’re looking forward to a bright future ahead.”

Eaton and Wood join present members Jon Gilmore, Ed Volk, Dr. Vidya Kora, Paul Applegate, Diana Kabelin Corley, Angie Nelson Deuitch, Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, Jim Kaminski, Ron Ragains, Scott Rice, Kim Sauers, Dale Parkison, Laura Francesoni, Stephanie Oberlie, Seth Spencer and Kathy Henrich.