Press release, Michigan City Area Schools:

The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) conducted a presentation at Kreuger Middle School on February 5th to familiarize the 8th graders with the program prior to scheduling their courses for the 2025-2026 school year. The cadets demonstrated regulation and exhibition military drills, along with various Raider meet events. They will be doing the same presentation at Barker Middle School on February 12th.

Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath stated that one of the objectives of the presentation was to clarify some misconceptions about the JROTC. “Since the Covid shut-downs, JROTC programs of all services across the country have seen a decrease in enrollment. Common misconceptions are that there is a military commitment and that we run a mini boot camp. The JROTC is a leadership program, where the skills a student learns apply to any career, not just the military.”

“We showed the 8th graders that a student can gain much from our program and have a good time doing it,” said Marine Instructor Master Sergeant Jeff Benak.

Another misconception is that students cannot do other extracurriculars if they enroll in JROTC. Cadet Gunnery Sergeant Daniel Kohn, a junior, dispelled that belief. Kohn is a wrestler and bandsman, along with taking all Advanced Placement courses. “The JROTC is a very flexible program that encourages cadets to branch out into other activities,” he told the 8th graders. Kohn plans on attending the U.S. Naval Academy upon graduation.

The young men and women who attend any of the five military academies pay nothing and graduate as either Ensigns in the Navy or Coast Guard or 2nd Lieutenants in the Marine Corps, Army or Air Force. The starting annual salary is $45,000. Additionally, health, dental, and eye care are covered, as well as a good percentage of their housing costs.

The presentation concluded with a question-and-answer session, with the students surfacing many pertinent points regarding their freshman year schedule.

The cadets will continue to support MCHS and the community. They will support the remainder of the boys’ basketball and girls’ gymnastics season. They will also support the Sectional, Regional, and Semi-State Boys Basketball tournaments being held at MCHS and will be marching in the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 15th.