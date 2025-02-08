A Michigan man was arrested and another suspect still has yet to be located after a vehicle pursuit Thursday night, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Thursday night at 11:50 PM, a Flock Safety camera captured an image of a stolen vehicle in the area of S.R. 39 and the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90). The vehicle was a gray Mazda CX-5 and reported to Benton Harbor, Michigan authorities as recently being stolen.

A deputy located the stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Indiana Avenue (U.S. 35). Upon the deputy activating his emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated and began to flee resulting in a motor vehicle pursuit. The pursuit traveled along several city streets within La Porte.

In the area of Andrew Avenue and 19th Street, two male subjects exited and fled from the vehicle on foot. The deputy noticed the vehicle was still rolling forward and gave chase. He was able to successfully stop the vehicle to prevent any property damage or injuries to members of the public.

One subject, identified as 28-year-old Courtney M. Williams of Benton Harbor, was located and taken into custody in the 1300 west block of 18th Street. An investigation determined Williams was the passenger in the stolen vehicle. The driver reported only to be known as “TayTay,” was not located.

Williams was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) for assisting a criminal and resisting law enforcement.