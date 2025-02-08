The La Porte County Family YMCA will be hosting an Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Class on Monday, Feb. 10 from 4-9 p.m at its La Porte Branch.

Participants will learn essential skills to provide first aid and CPR for adults and pediatrics (children and infants) through the American Red Cross. They will also learn how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) safely, effectively, and in a timely manner.

“With a half-million cardiac arrests each year, CPR can help save a life if a person’s breathing or heart stops, the YMCA of La Porte County said on its Facebook page.”It’s not just for healthcare workers and emergency responders; CPR can double or triple the chance of survival when bystanders take action. The American Red Cross helps train participants safely, effectively and confidently, so you’re prepared for the minutes that matter the most!”

Register now through their website at www.lpymca.org .