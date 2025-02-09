La Porte, IN – On Friday, Feb. 7th, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP), in partnership with the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, held a Third House Session for one of its largest audiences to date. Featuring a panel of locally elected state, county and city officials, the event welcomed more than 120 attendees to Purdue University Northwest’s Great Hall Event & Conference Center for an update on important issues facing our community and state.

LEAP President of Business Services Mike Riehle said, “Our intent for this event is to not only shine a light on legislation that is being pushed forward down state, but also to highlight some of our local city and county initiatives. The panel discussion gives our members and guests an opportunity to talk directly with our local and state leaders on the issues that matter most to them, their families and their

businesses. This year’s turnout is a testament to the value our community places on staying informed, and we are happy to provide an outlet for this.”

Michigan City Chamber of Commerce President Kurt Gillins added, “The Third House Session is a great opportunity for our local and state legislators to come together and discuss the issues that matter most to our business community. Having an open dialogue like this helps our businesses have a voice. We are pleased to co-host this event with our partners at LEAP, strengthening our collective efforts to support

economic growth and prosperity in La Porte County.”

This year’s panel featured State Senator Mike Bohacek, State Senator Rodney Pol, State Representative Jim Pressel, State Representative Pat Boy, County Commissioner Connie Gramarossa, Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch and La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody. While topics ranged from legislation moving through the Statehouse to updates on local services like road funding, a common theme for the morning was Senate Bill 1 and property taxes.

State Senator Rodney Pol explained, “My big concern this year is going to be property taxes….I don’t know how we police, pave and plow the roads without the funds that we’re looking at. We’re talking about millions and millions of dollars lost in the counties. That to me is a huge concern.”

Mayor Tom Dermody noted, “I know that while things will improve for our residents who are homeowners, it will make it difficult for local government….You can’t have the layers of government that we have if you’re going to eliminate property taxes.”

With a wide array of topics covered, the session highlighted a key component in making both state and local government work: feedback from constituents.

State Representative Pressel said, “I appreciate everybody being here to learn about what’s going on in the General Assembly, ask some really good questions and add to the conversation. That’s what the General Assembly is there for – so that you all can add to the conversation.”

