Join Michigan City Area Schools for the LPCCTE Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser next month.

LaPorte County Career and Technical Education is celebrating CTE Month with a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Saturday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Elston Cafeteria (LPCCTE North Campus, A.K. Smith Career Center), 317 Detroit St.

Tickets are $8 and must be purchased in advance by Friday, February 21. Proceeds support LPCCTE programs.

During the event, stop by AKScissory for Salon Saturday services. Walk-ins welcome.

Reserve your spot at educateMC.net/LPCCTE-Pancake.