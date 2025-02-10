“LOVE LETTERS” at Theatre at the Center on Friday, Feb. 14 7:30 pm and Sunday, Feb. 16 3 pm
Starring Philip Potempa and Cara Schmitt, benefiting Women’s Association
Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS) and The Edith Root
Scholarship.
We see the relationship of childhood friends Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and
Melissa Gardner grow through their lifelong correspondence, starting with
birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. Romantically
attached, they continue to exchange letters through the college years and
beyond, with life taking them in different directions. Eventually the two reconnect, but it is too late for them?
Through their correspondence, it becomes clear how much they really meant to each other over the years.
Performed with permission and licensing of Dramatists Play Service of New York City.
by Playwright A.R. Gurney
$35 PER PERSON Show only
Add a dining option on Feb. 14
for an additional $50 PER PERSON
Add Sunday Champagn brunch on Feb. 16
(seating available for 11 am, noon or 1 pm)
for an additional $35 PER PERSON
(gratuity not included)
RESERVATIONS REQUIRED
219-836-1930, ext. 2
TICKETS FOR SHOW
219-836-3255 or
TheatreAtTheCenter.com
Dining Menu for Feb. 14
Cream of Chicken Rice Soup
Spring Greens Garden Salad
Main entree choice of: Prime Sirloin Steak or
Stuffed Spinach Mousse Chicken
Duchess Potato
Fresh Asparagus
Raspberry Cheesecake w/ Crème Anglaise and
Berries
Complimentary glass of Champagne