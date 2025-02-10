“LOVE LETTERS” at Theatre at the Center on Friday, Feb. 14 7:30 pm and Sunday, Feb. 16 3 pm

Starring Philip Potempa and Cara Schmitt, benefiting Women’s Association

Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS) and The Edith Root

Scholarship.

We see the relationship of childhood friends Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and

Melissa Gardner grow through their lifelong correspondence, starting with

birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. Romantically

attached, they continue to exchange letters through the college years and

beyond, with life taking them in different directions. Eventually the two reconnect, but it is too late for them?

Through their correspondence, it becomes clear how much they really meant to each other over the years.

Performed with permission and licensing of Dramatists Play Service of New York City.

by Playwright A.R. Gurney

$35 PER PERSON Show only

Add a dining option on Feb. 14

for an additional $50 PER PERSON

Add Sunday Champagn brunch on Feb. 16

(seating available for 11 am, noon or 1 pm)

for an additional $35 PER PERSON

(gratuity not included)

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

219-836-1930, ext. 2

TICKETS FOR SHOW

219-836-3255 or

TheatreAtTheCenter.com

Dining Menu for Feb. 14

Cream of Chicken Rice Soup

Spring Greens Garden Salad

Main entree choice of: Prime Sirloin Steak or

Stuffed Spinach Mousse Chicken

Duchess Potato

Fresh Asparagus

Raspberry Cheesecake w/ Crème Anglaise and

Berries

Complimentary glass of Champagne