INDIANAPOLIS – Last week, State Rep. Pat Boy’s (D-Michigan City) House Bill 1380 passed unanimously out of the House Roads and Transportation Committee. The bill would exempt motor driven cycles, which include electric cycles, from the electric vehicle supplement fee.
Boy released the following statement on the passage of the bill through the committee:
“The current law requires owners registering their electric bikes and owners registering their electric vehicles to pay the same expensive fee. This kind of policy punishes people looking for cheap environmentally friendly alternatives to their commutes.
“I am grateful to see bipartisan support in the passage of this bill out of the House Roads and Transportation Committee. This is a small change we can make in the Statehouse to encourage Hoosiers to think critically about their environmental impact and reduce their carbon footprint. Since my tenure on the Michigan City Council, I have fought for an eco-friendly Indiana; this session is no different. I will continue to create legislation to safeguard our planet and keep our air free of pollution.”