News release, Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM):

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has $300,000 available in funding help Solid Waste Management Districts (SWMDs) in Indiana to implement waste tire cleanup projects.

Eligibility is limited to SWMDs located in Indiana. Grants will be awarded up to $10,000.

The application period for Waste Tire Cleanup Grants has been extended to

Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

IDEM held two webinars to help potential applicants understand and navigate the grant application process. These webinars provided information on the grant program, application guidelines, timelines and requirements. Applicants who did not attend a live webinar are encouraged to watch a replay before submitting their application.

Waste Tire Grant Program forms are available on the Indiana Archives and Records Administration’s (IARA) State Forms Online Catalog, (search by State Form number or “Waste Tire”) and linked below:

• Waste Tire Grant Program Application (State Form 57241)

• Waste Tire Grant Expenditure Report (State Form 57242)

• Waste Tire Grant Program Final Report (State Form 57240)

Grant funding is made available through IDEM’s Waste Tire Fund and administered through the Office of Land Quality.

For additional information about the Waste Tire Grant Program, email wastetiregrants@idem.IN.gov or call 317-234-6923.

About IDEM: IDEM (idem.IN.gov) implements federal and state regulations regarding the environment. Through compliance assistance, incentive programs and educational outreach, the agency encourages and aids businesses and citizens to protect Hoosiers and the environment.