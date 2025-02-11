Monday, State Rep. Pat Boy’s (D-Michigan City) House Bill 1380 passed unanimously out of the House of Representatives. The bill would exempt motor driven cycles and lightweight electric vehicles from the annual electric vehicle supplement fee.

Boy released the following statement on the passage of the bill through the House.

“First, I want to thank my fellow co-authors and House colleagues for their support on this crucial piece of legislation. As the bill moves to the Senate, I am optimistic about the continued bipartisan support in creating an eco-friendlier Indiana.”

The bill now moves to the Senate.