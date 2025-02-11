A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for several counties of northwest Indiana, Chicagoland and southwest Michigan:

Counties: Northern La Porte-Eastern St. Joseph IN-Southern La Porte-Western

St. Joseph IN-Cass MI-Northern Berrien-Southern Berrien-

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible, including during the Wednesday afternoon and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Counties: Winnebago-Boone-McHenry-Lake IL-Ogle-Lee-De Kalb-Kane-DuPage-

La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-Kankakee-Livingston-Northern Cook-

Central Cook-Southern Cook-Northern Will-Southern Will-

Eastern Will-Lake IN-Porter-