A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for several counties of northwest Indiana, Chicagoland and southwest Michigan:

Counties: Northern La Porte-Eastern St. Joseph IN-Southern La Porte-Western
St. Joseph IN-Cass MI-Northern Berrien-Southern Berrien-

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or more
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are
possible, including during the Wednesday afternoon and evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

 

Counties: Winnebago-Boone-McHenry-Lake IL-Ogle-Lee-De Kalb-Kane-DuPage-
La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-Kankakee-Livingston-Northern Cook-
Central Cook-Southern Cook-Northern Will-Southern Will-
Eastern Will-Lake IN-Porter-

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or
  more inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
  Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are
  possible, including during the Wednesday afternoon and evening
  commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.