Health Foundation of La Porte (HFL) has announced a change to its grant timeline for 2025. This year, HFL will accept grant applications addressing strategic priorities (Healthy Children, Healthy Living, and Healthy Minds) and Healthy La Porte requests on a rolling basis. HFL will not have two separate grant cycles.

This shift to a rolling basis extends what has been referred to as Cycle 1, absorbing the grantee partners who may have been planning to apply in Cycle 2. This transition is meant to foster ease of applying for grantees and increase HFL’s response times to grant applications.

Rolling Grant Cycle Key Information and Dates:

Applications submitted by March 15 will be notified of a decision by June 15, 2025.

Applications submitted between March 16 and June 15 will be notified of a decision by September 15.

All grant requests over $25,000 require a Letter of Inquiry (LOI).

LOIs will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis, and applicants will be notified of LOI decision within 7 days of LOI submission.

All LOIs must be received by May 15, 2025, at 11:59 pm CT.

HFL’s Grant Portal will close June 15, 2025, at 11:59 pm CT.

HFL's Grant Portal can be accessed at hflaporte.org/grant-opportunities. Eligibility information, budget forms, and FAQs can also be found at HFL's website.

AED Grants Applications Accepted February 14

Each year, La Porte County nonprofit organizations and governmental entities can apply for AED grants from HFL. AEDs (automated external defibrillators) are life-saving devices that help people survive sudden cardiac arrest.

Grants requests for AEDs, cabinets, and signage are accepted beginning February 14. Apply early as AED grants are limited!

Visit hflaporte.org/when-seconds-count-aed to learn more and view available signage options.

To be eligible for AED grants, applicants must be a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization or a governmental entity. Requests for AED grants are only accepted through HFL’s grant portal.

Please call HFL at 219.326.2471 with any questions regarding 2025 grants.