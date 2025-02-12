La Porte—La Porte High School’s Music Department demonstrated exceptional talent at the

Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Vocal and Piano Solo and Ensemble Contest,

held Saturday at Valparaiso High School. In a remarkable showing, 88 La Porte students earned

125 Gold Division medals, and 12 performances advanced to the State Finals in Indianapolis.

“I’m really proud of our students’ commitment to musical excellence that made this contest so

successful,” said Thomas Coe, LaPorte High School’s Choir Director. “They prepared the solos

and most of the ensembles with minimal help and completely outside of class time. The Gold

ratings confirm not only their talent but their commitment to countless hours of preparation.”

Eight soloists and four ensembles qualified for the State Solo and Ensemble Contest on

February 22 in Indianapolis. The state-qualifying soloists are Keith Berrier, Anaya Cunningham,

Karsyn Klein, Isaias Mejia-Palma, Kairah Ohime, Nick Oss, Noah Parmer, and Halyn Pumroy.

The Gold Division recipients include:

Vocal Solos (Gold Division)

Keith Berrier*, Emma Bruno, Julianna Chavez, Ayden Christner, Anaya Cunningham*, Emily

DeGarmo, Karsyn Klein*, Alexis Logan, Rose Mann, Christian McGuire, Isaias Mejia-Palma*,

Kairah Ohime*, Nick Oss*, Noah Parmer*, Halyn Pumroy*

Piano Solos (Gold Division)

Roman Garay, Vincent VanMeter

Vocal Ensembles (Gold Division)

Lukas Albin, Adi Alvarez, John Anthony, Paige Bannwart, Avery Bean, Serenity Beck, Keith

Berrier (2)*, Sadie Blair, Emma Boone, Ryland Bortz, Ethen Brownlee, Emma Bruno, Brianna

Cadwell, Isabela Carbajal, Jayda Carey, Mersaydes Carter, Julianna Chavez, Ayden Christner

(2), Molly Cooper (3)*, Aiona Cornelio, Kailea Cruz, Abby Culp, Anaya Cunningham (2)*, Emily

DeGarmo, Wade Downs, Kenneth Drake, Elise Eldridge, Bailey Emerick, Colin Fettinger, Jillian

Fettinger, Aubrey Freese, Gabriella Galiher-Tompkins, Jaxson Glanders, Samantha Hamlin,

Andrew Hayes (2)*, Emily Hunt (2)*, Isaiah Hurt, Carly Jones, Karsyn Klein (3)*, Grace Klement,

Kelly Koepke (2), Alexis Logan, Kira Magill, Rose Mann, Lily Marome, Kaylynn Marshall,

Arianna Martinez, Damion McCrudden (2), Christian McGuire (2), Thomas McIntosh, Orion

McNew (2), Isaias Mejia-Palma (2)*, Clara Messacar, Carly Mohlke, Myla Moss, Lucina Negrete,

Nevaeh Nelson (3)*, Kairah Ohime (2)*, Megan Osowski, Nick Oss (3)*, Anna Otolski, Miranda

Owens, Noah Parmer, Makayla Peek, Nicholas Perra, Luke Povlock, Halyn Pumroy (3)*, Slade

Rain, Stephanie Ramirez, Brooklyn Wahl, Camryn Ruiz, Ryker Russell (2), Ivy Schoof, Owen

Renz, Marnie Snyder, Lillian Spain, Liv Surowiec, Jordyn Taviner-Haines, Sofia Thompson,

Faith Spain, Kaitlyn Tucker, Madison Trumble, Julianna Voorhees, Rebecca Tuholski, James

Young, Makayla Young.

*Indicates advancement to the State Solo and Ensemble Contest in Indianapolis on

February 22.