La Porte County Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg is announcing some preliminary data from the 2024 Annual Report. The report will contain crime related and statistical information in the following areas: calls for service, offenses, arrests, crashes, citations, and warrants.

“The crime related data within this year’s report reveals some significant decreases in several categories.” “With that though, traffic safety remains a concern due to increases in a couple categories,” stated Sheriff Heeg.

The number of calls for service in 2024 decreased by 9%. A total of 25,718 calls for service were answered by deputies of the Sheriff’s Office last year as compared to 28,199 answered in 2023.

Violent crime decreased by 22% in 2024. A total of 189 violent crimes were investigated versus 242 the year prior.

Major cases also decreased in 2024, by 27%. A total of 376 major cases were investigated last year compared to 513 being investigated in 2023.

“We are very pleased with the reductions of violent and major crimes. Lesser amounts of crimes such as burglaries, thefts, and batteries signify a safer La Porte County,” stated Sheriff Heeg.

In 2024, a total of 2,712 subjects were arrested by deputies, an 18% decrease from 2023.

A total of 1,050 crashes were investigated by deputies in 2024. The highest number of crashes occurred on Fridays (179) and in Coolspring Township (176). Seventeen (17) people died in crashes in 2024, a 31% increase. Alcohol related crashes increased by 136% – 52 last year, compared to 22 in 2023.

Sheriff Heeg stated, “We are extremely concerned about the increase in the number of alcohol related crashes. High-visibility aggressive traffic enforcement will continue and remain a priority to increase the safety of motorists traveling on roadways across La Porte County.”

The Sheriff’s Office continues to pursue and receive federally funded grants from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. These grants allow additional deputies to be deployed at no additional cost to the taxpayers. In addition, select trained deputies continue to work the Domestic Highway Enforcement initiative, a program funded by federal monies and administered by Indiana HIDTA.

The La Porte County Jail booked in 4,158 subjects in 2024, a 6% decrease from 2023 (4,428). The average daily population of inmates confined in the jail was 372. A total of 460,738 meals were prepared by the jail’s contracted food service company.

The Warrants Division received 1,111 new arrest warrants for processing and data entry and served 1,135 arrest warrants last year.

Transparency with the citizens of La Porte County remains important for the Sheriff's Office. When the entire annual report has been completed, along with the Jail Division annual report, it will be published on the agency's website.