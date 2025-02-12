The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post has initiated a criminal investigation into a video that has been shared on social media in regards to a dog that was being transported on a flatbed trailer.

One of their detectives and an off-duty K9 unit located the endangered canine that was being transported as well as having identified a suspect.

Police said on Tuesday they held the dog in a safe, undisclosed location and said the dog would receive treatment.

Further information will released on Thursday, police said.

Police would like to note that the pictured dog is not a police K9 as has been rumored on social media.

A video of police with the dog can be seen on the Indiana State Police-Lowell Post Facebook page.