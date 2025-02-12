Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our area.
Below are details from the National Weather Service:
For the counties of: Elkhart-Lagrange-Steuben-Noble-De Kalb-Starke-Marshall-Whitley-
Northern La Porte-Eastern St. Joseph IN-Northern Kosciusko-
Southern La Porte-Western St. Joseph IN-Southern Kosciusko-Cass
MI-St. Joseph MI-Branch-Hillsdale-Northern Berrien-Southern
Berrien-Williams-Fulton OH-
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST /NOON CST/
WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected, mixed with freezing rain and sleet. Total
snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches, heaviest across
northwest Indiana and southern Michigan. Ice accumulations up to a
tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and
northwest Ohio.
* WHEN…From 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Wednesday to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
For the counties of: Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford-Eastern Will-Lake IN-Porter-
Newton-Jasper-Benton-
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /10 AM
EST/ WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM CST /4 AM EST/ THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Snow, possibly heavy at times, expected. Total snow
accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Snow is expected to change
to freezing drizzle or light freezing rain Wednesday evening.
Total ice accumulation up to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and northeast Illinois
and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ Wednesday to 3 AM CST /4 AM EST/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the Wednesday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for Illinois can be obtained at
www.gettingaroundillinois.com. The latest road conditions for
Indiana can be obtained at https://511in.org.