Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our area.

Below are details from the National Weather Service:

For the counties of: Elkhart-Lagrange-Steuben-Noble-De Kalb-Starke-Marshall-Whitley-

Northern La Porte-Eastern St. Joseph IN-Northern Kosciusko-

Southern La Porte-Western St. Joseph IN-Southern Kosciusko-Cass

MI-St. Joseph MI-Branch-Hillsdale-Northern Berrien-Southern

Berrien-Williams-Fulton OH-

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST /NOON CST/

WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected, mixed with freezing rain and sleet. Total

snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches, heaviest across

northwest Indiana and southern Michigan. Ice accumulations up to a

tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and

northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Wednesday to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

For the counties of: Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford-Eastern Will-Lake IN-Porter-

Newton-Jasper-Benton-

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /10 AM

EST/ WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM CST /4 AM EST/ THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Snow, possibly heavy at times, expected. Total snow

accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Snow is expected to change

to freezing drizzle or light freezing rain Wednesday evening.

Total ice accumulation up to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and northeast Illinois

and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ Wednesday to 3 AM CST /4 AM EST/

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will likely impact the Wednesday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for Illinois can be obtained at

www.gettingaroundillinois.com. The latest road conditions for

Indiana can be obtained at https://511in.org.