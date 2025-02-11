The Indiana DNR is seeking public input on deer population management through an online survey.

Deer Biologist Joe Caudell said the following in a statement:

“The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife needs your help to best manage deer populations in the state. For that purpose, we invite you to take the Annual Deer Management Survey. You are receiving this survey because you are part of the Division of Fish & Wildlife customer database, and we are interested in the input of deer hunters as well as all Indiana residents. This survey will ask about your perceptions of deer populations. If you hunt deer, it will also ask about your deer hunting and harvest behaviors, thoughts about your deer hunting experience, and views on different deer hunting regulations.

You may complete the survey by clicking the link below. This link will take you to Qualtrics, the web host of the Division of Fish & Wildlife’s online surveys. This link is unique to you and can only be used once, so do not forward it.

You can complete the survey by clicking here.

You can also copy and paste this link into your browser: https://idnr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_55bAwG03CQ7T78O?Q_DL=VBwFdFI3O011me3_55bAwG03CQ7T78O_CGC_vlWY4RRfsUUav4S&Q_CHL=email

The survey will take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete but may be shorter or longer depending on whether you are an active deer hunter, if you do not hunt deer, or if you volunteer to provide us additional information. While some questions are presented to everyone who takes the survey, other unique questions will only be asked if they are relevant to you. Participation in the survey is completely voluntary, and you may skip questions you do not wish to answer.

The survey will close on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 11:59 pm, so please be sure to complete your survey by that date.

Please know that your privacy is very important to us. Your contact information will not be connected to your answers for analysis or reporting, and we will make every attempt to keep your data secure. If you have questions about participation in the survey, please contact the Deer Biologist at DeerSurvey@dnr.IN.gov.

The information you provide is vital to future deer management decisions within the state. Your participation helps us better understand the deer population within the state and the people we serve.

Additional information about the annual Deer Management Suvey can be found at on.IN.gov/deer-survey.”