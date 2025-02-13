Indiana Conservation Officer Bryce Klimek, who serves Pulaski County, has been selected as 2024 District 10 Officer of the Year.

Klimek has served as a conservation officer for 22 years. He served in Porter County before transferring to Pulaski County.

In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, Klimek serves as a field training officer, sonar operator, background investigator, and passenger for hire inspector, all for the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.

District 10 includes LaPorte, Porter, Lake, Newton, Jasper, Starke, and Pulaski counties.

The district award puts Klimek in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is presented to the top overall conservation officer in the state and is selected from the 10 district winners.

The Pitzer Award is named after Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity on Jan. 2, 1961, in Jay County.