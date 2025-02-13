“Power of The Purse” ia back at Uptown Social in Michigan City on Thursday March 13, 2025 from 6pm-9pm.

Each year Women United of La Porte County hosts Power of the Purse, an exciting designer purse raffle event that brings local women leaders (and men too!) together to have fun, network and support the financial stability impact work of Women United and the United Way of La Porte County.

A fabulous Italian buffet dinner will be included with each ticket provided by The Waterford Inn! An OPEN BAR, specialty drinks, and other raffle opportunities will be available. Dress is business casual.

Sponsorship will help us create a unique upscale package featuring a designer purse and other items to raffle off throughout the evening. This is a great way to showcase not only your creativity but your business or organization as well! We need your help to make this year’s Power of the Purse a success.

All donations to Women United and United Way of La Porte County are tax deductible.

Please consider joining us this year and help continue the fight towards financial stability for all in La Porte County.

Uptown Social is located at 907 Franklin Street in Michigan City, Indiana. Power of The Purse takes place onThursday, 03/13/2025 from 6:00pm CST – 9:00pm CST. For tickets and information visit www.umitedwaylpc.org.