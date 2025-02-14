The Porter County Health Department has issued a public notice for a petroleum release, spill or overfill.

Local health departments are required by statute to inform the public of the discovery of released regulated substances at an underground storage tank site or in the surrounding area or a spill or overfill.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) was notified on February 11, of such an incident from the owner or operator of the Family Express #03 facility located at 1612 East Lincolnway in or near Valparaiso, Indiana in Porter-Valparaiso County.

For further information on the Leaking Underground Storage Tank program, please go to www.in.gov/idem/tanks/2333.htm.

Or contact the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at (317) 232- 8900 or by e-mail at LeakingUST@idem.IN.gov