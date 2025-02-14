The Rotary Club of Michigan City is seeking nominations for the 2025 Paul J. Alinsky Excellence Award.

This award is presented in honor of Paul Alinsky, a past President of the Rotary Club, past Chairman of the Board for the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, and founder of Sentinel Alarm Company. Paul passed away in 1997 and the award was created to keep his memory alive. It is presented annually to a person from the Michigan City community who exhibits dedication to community service, as well as excellence, passion, and innovation in their vocation or career. These are the areas where Paul excelled.

A nomination form is available on the Rotary Club website at www.mcrotary.org and must be returned to Alinsky Award Committee Chair Marty Corley at mcorley@emichigancity.com or can be sent via mail to Michigan City Police Department, ATTN: Chief Marty Corley, 1201 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360.

Past recipients of this award include Les Radke, Bud Ruby, Duane Mertl, Ron Bensz, Jerry Karstens, Emerson Spartz, Glen Lubeznik, James Welborne, Kathleen Lang, Bernie Scott, Jan Radford, Tom Ringo, Jim Dworkin, Dr. Lisa Hendricks, Marty Corley, Don Babcock, Al Whitlow, Dion Campbell, Cyndi Davis, Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, Angie Nelson Deuitch, Clarence Hulse, Kevin McGuire, and Rotary Service Volunteers. In 2016, in honor of the club’s 100th anniversary, the award recognized every Rotary Club member over the past century.

A memorial inscribed with the names of past recipients is on display at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City.

Matt Kubik, president of the Rotary Club of Michigan City, said, “We are honored to present this award every year to recognize Paul’s legacy as an entrepreneur and a leader in the community. Each year we receive so many nominations for truly deserving individuals and we’re looking forward to recognizing another pillar in our community this year.”

Deadline to submit nominations is Friday, March 14 at 4p.m. The selection committee will include Rotarians as well as community leaders outside of the Rotary Club. The award will be presented during a Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, April 10 at noon, which will take place at The Salvation Army, 1201 Franklin Street, Michigan City. This meeting is open to the public, and lunch will be available for $15.

The recipient will be awarded a replica of the Paul Alinsky memorial. In addition, the Rotary Club will make a donation to a charity of the recipient’s choice.

More information about the Rotary Club of Michigan City is available by visiting www.mcrotary.org or by following the club on Facebook.