As spring awakens and the birds begin to chirp, the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra-LCSO ushers in the season with a program of delightful works the evoke the sounds of spring. Mendelssohn’s Overture to the Hebrides opens the concert, depicting a roiling Scottish seascape. LCSO Education Manager and percussionist Jared Coller solos on Danish composer Kjell Roikjer’s Concerto for xylophone and strings as the LCSO presents the world premiere of this work that was recently discovered and published. Closing the concert is Schumann’s first symphony, a yearning for spring to which every Midwesterner can relate! For tickets and information visit www.lcso.net. The performance will take place at The Holdcraft Performing Arts Center. They are located at 1200 Spring St. Michigan City, IN 46360 United States + Google Map

