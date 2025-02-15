A driver and passenger were arrested after an alcohol related crash Thursday night, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:40 p.m., deputies responded to the 6500 north block of CR 400 West reference a motor vehicle crash. A deputy arrived at the scene and found a pickup truck off the east side of the roadway in a ditch. There was also debris scattered about in the area due to the pickup truck crashing into several mailboxes before becoming stuck in the ditch.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was identified as 25-year-old Austin T. Higgins. Higgins exhibited indicators of being impaired and was later taken into custody.

The passenger of the pickup truck was identified as 30-year-old Kally N. Rowe. Police say Rowe was asked to exit the pickup truck, to which she refused. Rowe was asked several additional times to exit but continued to refuse and became increasingly aggressive and belligerent, according to police.

Two officers assisted Rowe from the vehicle. Police say Rowe physically resisted before being taken into custody. Prior to being transported from the scene, Rowe projectile spat into the direction of a deputy, according to police.

Police say that during transport to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ), Rowe began kicking the windshield of Deputy Sanchez’s commission causing him to stop his vehicle. Two officers assisted by re-securing Rowe while she continued to be non-compliant, according to police.

Upon arrival at the jail police say Rowe’s “combative behavior” continued where she kicked a Jail Deputy.

Higgins was arrested for operating while intoxicated. Rowe was arrested for resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Police said on Friday that Rowe remained housed in the LCJ, while Higgins was released after a cash bond was paid on his behalf.

“Alcohol related crashes investigated by the Sheriff’s Office dramatically increased last year, in fact by 136%, as compared to 2023. With so many other options available, such as ride sharing services, these incidents should not be occurring. Additionally, the brazen actions of the passenger were unnecessary and inexcusable,” stated Captain Derek J. Allen.