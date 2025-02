The Salvation Army of Michigan City’s pantry is in need of hygiene products.

The most needed items are shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, razors, diapers, wipes, paper products, and laundry detergent.

Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army, 1201 S. Franklin Street, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Salvation Army asks to please consider donating to help them continue to meet the basic needs of those they serve.