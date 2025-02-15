Press release, La Porte Community School Corporation:

La Porte—Hailmann and Kingsbury Elementary Schools continue to strengthen the La Porte commitment to cardiac emergency preparedness with Heart Safe School Certification drills through Project ADAM.

Today’s events are a collaborative effort between La Porte Community School Corporation staff, community health advocates, and first responders. Under the guidance of LPHS teacher Tabitha Hughes, HOSA-Future Health Professionals students have provided hands-only CPR training to students at both elementary schools. This vital initiative has been supported by Tonya Aerts, Julie West, and the Play for Jake Foundation, who have been instrumental in the Heart Safe School certification process.

Project ADAM certification ensures schools can respond effectively to cardiac emergencies through comprehensive emergency response programs, staff training, and the proper placement and maintenance of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).