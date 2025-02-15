News release, Franciscan Health:

CROWN POINT, Ind. – Franciscan Health Crown Point has been recognized as being in the top 100 in the nation for medical excellence in major cardiac surgery and coronary bypass surgery by CareChex® Awards by BluCareChex Quantros.

The 2025 quality awards from CareChex are based on their comprehensive quality scoring system that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.

“I commend the Franciscan Health Crown Point cardiac surgery teams and cardiology service line for their work in earning this recognition,” Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Dr. Daniel McCormick said. “Residents of the region should have extra peace of mind knowing this resource is available right in their own back yard at our new, state-of-the-art hospital.”

CareChex Awards are powered by the Bluebook Quantros Quality Outcomes Analytics Software. Bluebook Quantros is a leading provider of software-based solutions and services to healthcare. Unlike other publicly available award rankings, CareChex awards are based on comprehensive risk-adjustment methodology and do not include any self-reported data.

Other Franciscan Health hospitals in Indiana were also recognized for medical excellence by CareChex. Franciscan Health Layfette was among the top 100 in the nation for joint replacement while Franciscan Health Indianapolis was recognized for being in the top 100 in the nation for interventional coronary care and bone marrow transplants.