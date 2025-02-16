MICHIGAN CITY – LaPorte County Career and Technical Education is celebrating Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month by hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Elston Cafeteria at the LPCCTE North Campus (A.K. Smith Career Center), 317 Detroit St.

Tickets are $8 and must be purchased in advance by Friday, February 21. All proceeds will support the La Porte County Career and Technical Education programs, which provide students with hands-on learning experiences to help them prepare for future careers or further education.

Career and Technical Education Month, celebrated in February, highlights the importance of career and technical education, recognizes student achievements, and honors educators who guide students toward successful futures. This breakfast is an opportunity to celebrate and support the CTE students.

Guests will enjoy a meal of pancakes, eggs, sausage, and fruit, along with water, coffee, and orange juice. The meal will be prepared by LPCCTE advanced culinary arts students under the guidance of Instructor Chef Angela Nipple. This Advanced Culinary Arts program prepares students for careers in various food industry fields, including food production, nutrition, and baking, through classroom instruction and hands-on experience.

During the breakfast, guests are invited to visit A.K. Scissory, LPCCTE’s student-run salon, for Salon Saturday. Services include haircuts and color, facials, manicures and pedicures, massages, wash and style, and more! Walk-ins are welcome, and gift certificates are available for purchase. For a list of full services, visit @AKScissory on Facebook.

To reserve your spot for breakfast, visit educateMC.net/LPCCTE-Pancake.

Contact the Assistant CTE Director Katherine Broadnax (k.broadnax@mcas.k12.in.us) with further questions.

For more information on all the LaPorte County Career and Technical Education programs, visit www.EducateMC.net/LPCCTE.