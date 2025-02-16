MUNSTER, Ind. – A 12-foot, walk-through inflatable colon is scheduled to be on display at Franciscan Health Munster later this month in an effort to help increase colon cancer awareness and highlight the benefits of colonoscopies.

Strollin’ Through the Colon will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24-26 inside the main entrance at Franciscan Health Munster, 701 Superior Ave. There is no charge to attend and pre-registration is not required.

Franciscan Health staff will be on hand with educational materials and giveaways while the exhibit is on display.

The giant inflatable colon helps illustrate health issues that can impact the critical organ, including colon cancer, Crohn’s disease, diverticulitis, colitis, internal hemorrhoids and polyps and how colonoscopy screenings can help detect them.

More information about colon specialists, treatments and procedures, as well as an online colon cancer risk assessment, is available on the Franciscan Alliance website.