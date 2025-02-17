On Wednesday, State Rep. Pat Boy’s (D-Michigan City) House Bill 1376 passed unanimously out of the House Education Committee. The original version of the bill, which aimed to supply opioid overdose reversal medication in schools across the state, has been significantly altered. The amended bill now only includes a redefinition of “naloxone” in the Indiana Code, defining it as “a federal Food and Drug Administration-approved opioid overdose reversal medication, including nasal spray.

Boy released the following statement on the amended bill’s passage:

“While today’s amendments alter the original intent of the bill, I recognize that this change may open the door to more conversations about the opioid crisis and how we can address it in our schools and communities. The redefinition of naloxone is a small, but important step in acknowledging the need for better resources to combat opioid overdoses. However, we cannot stop here. This is not enough to protect the lives of our young people. We are facing an epidemic, and the urgency to act has never been greater.

“The statistics speak for themselves: The National Institute on Drug Abuse, in a report from May 2024, revealed that law enforcement seized 2,300 times more fentanyl pills in 2023 than in 2017—115,562,603 pills compared to 49,657. This surge in fentanyl distribution is putting our youth at an unprecedented risk. According to the American Medical Association in 2023, the conversation has grown louder—it’s time to put opioid overdose reversal medication in schools, where it can save lives.

“We owe it to our youth to take immediate and decisive action. We cannot afford to wait. We must work together to create a safe environment for our students, one where they have the resources to stay alive and thrive. Today’s amendments are a start, but we cannot stop here. I am committed to pushing for stronger legislation that will address this public health crisis and protect future generations.”

HB 1376 will now move to the House floor for further consideration.