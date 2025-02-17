A warming center is open today in Portage at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.

It will be open on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. for citizens in need.

“Additionally, if you need the services of a warming center outside of these hours, please call the Portage Police Department non-emergency number at 219-762-3122 and they will assist you, Portage Government said on social media. “They can also assist with arranging transportation to a warming center. Please remember to check on your loved ones, neighbors and the elderly during extreme winter weather.”