Join the Porter County Health Department for Women Protecting Women: An Emergency Response Class on Friday, Feb. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3590 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN.

Learn essential skills like self-defense and hands-only CPR in just one evening.

The event also provides resources on trauma support and women’s heart health.

For questions, Contact Evyn at 910-340-2248 or Terra at 219-331-0524 for more information.

Spots are limited.