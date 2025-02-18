A man was recently arrested and later charged after police say he held a woman at gunpoint in January, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say during the morning of Jan. 5, Deputy Jacob Payne responded to the The Hangar Grill Pub in La Crosse in reference to a woman wishing to report a battery and being held at gunpoint by a subject who resides nearby.

The 33-year-old victim reported the incident occurred the prior evening inside an apartment belonging to the accused located directly above the establishment. The accused was identified as 36-year Mikael Moreno.

Deputy Payne learned the victim was invited inside Moreno’s apartment. While there, an argument ensued between the victim and Moreno. During such, the victim reported that Moreno brandished a firearm, battered her, and held her against her will. The victim stated she called out for help several times and soon thereafter someone was knocking at the door. Upon the door being opened, the victim stated she fled from the apartment.

The incident was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division for follow-up, specifically Detective Derrick Deck as the lead investigator. His investigation of the incident continued for several weeks. Recently, Detective Deck presented his investigation findings to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office where probable cause was later found by La Porte County Circuit Court for the issuance of an arrest warrant for Moreno.

On Feb. 13, the Warrants Division received the arrest warrant for Moreno and immediately began to process the document.

The following morning members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) began to utilize law enforcement public safety resources to assist in locating Moreno. Moreno was located shortly thereafter and taken into custody by FAST at a rural Scipio Township business.

Moreno was arrested for criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, pointing a firearm, battery with injury.

Moreno remains housed in the La Porte County Jail and is being held on a $25,0000 cash-only bond.