Daybreak, Valparaiso’s new shelter for men has opened and includes a co-ed warming/cooling center.

The Valparaiso Police Department says those needing a warm place overnight can check in from 7:00 to 9:00 pm, with lights out at 10:00 pm.

The shelter is located at 500 Don Hovey Drive and is managed by Respite House.

"The City of Valparaiso has supported this effort by allocating $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Valparaiso Police Department said on its Facebook page.

“Mayor Jon Costas and City Administrator Bill Oeding have been instrumental in building this project which was completed on time and is fully funded with no outstanding debt.”