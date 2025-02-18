MICHIGAN CITY — For the fourth consecutive year, a Marquette Catholic student will head to college with a full-tuition-plus-housing award to the school of their choice. Senior Davion Williams learned earlier this month that he is among the latest recipients of the Chick Evans Scholarship, a life-changing award that places high-achieving caddies in a position to experience long-term success.

Students have four eligibility criteria to meet: academic excellence, a demonstrated financial need, strong character, and the completion of a minimum of 100 loops (rounds) as a caddie at a golf club that participates in the Evans Scholarship program.

Williams owns a 4.106 cumulative grade-point average across his first seven semesters at Marquette. During his freshman year, he was introduced to Richard McNamee, who has mentored over one dozen Evans Scholars at Long Beach Country Club since 2018. McNamee pitched Williams on the parameters and benefits of the caddie program. Williams fulfilled his end of the bargain, racking up 140 loops over the last three summers while maintaining a strong academic record.

“Congratulations to Davion for earning an Evans Scholarship, which will allow him to pursue his college education without any financial burden. Davion’s work ethic, both in the classroom and on the golf course, will certainly set him up for future success,” McNamee said.

Long Beach Country Club has cultivated 17 Evans Scholars over the past eight years, including seven from Marquette. Williams ’25 joins Maria Wadle ’22, Mary Cate Neary ’23, Elizabeth Wadle ’23, and Alyse Thomas ’24 as the latest Blazer inductees. Williams has yet to determine where he will attend this fall, but the full-tuition-plus-housing gift will check off one major box in his college search.