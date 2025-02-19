It’s Mardi Gras Party Time! Ivy Tech Community College Hosts Annual Spring Fundraiser Event

Valparaiso, IN – Ivy Tech Community College recently announced celebratory return of 21st annual Spring Fundraiser event taking place on March 14, 2025 at Aberdeen Manor, located at 216 Ballantrae, Valparaiso, IN. Doors open at 5:30 p.m CT.

Guest are encouraged to venture out and celebrate this year’s Mardi Gras themed occasion. Event includes dinner, dancing, silent auction and live entertainment from ReTurn2Soul, a six piece band from Chicagoland.

Tickets are currently available for purchase at $90.00. $45.00 of the ticket price is tax-deductible, and can be purchased at https://link.ivytech.edu/Spring2025 through March 3, 2025.

“In 2024 our event was a great success and our guests had so much fun. This event is a fantastic way to support local students in pursuit of their studies at Ivy Tech. We hope everyone can join us and bring out their best Ivy Tech smiles. So many of our students depend on the financial assistance we provide, thanks in large part to events like this,” said Executive Director of Resource Development, Cindy Hall.

Event proceeds benefit the Meet the Need initiative that supports students across East Chicago, Crown Point, Gary, Michigan City and Valparaiso locations.

For those interested in learning more about the Spring Fundraiser event and additional ways to support Ivy Tech Community College’s mission contact Cindy Hall at cjhall@ivytech.edu.