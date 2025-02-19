The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of a phone scam.

La Porte Police said the following on their Facebook page Monday:

“In an attempt to represent himself as a member of LCSO, a scammer claiming to be “Charles Davis” or “Jeff Hope” has recently been calling citizens about various law enforcement related matters.

And now today, another lowlife, maybe the same one, is spoofing the La Porte County Circuit Court telephone number and also claiming to be from the agency. This conman is attempting to acquire your information and / or money for warrants.

DO NOT fall victim to either of these scams; immediately terminate the telephone call!”