MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — More than 300 girls across five states were urged to dream big as they explored innovative careers in science and technology as part of “Introduce a Girl to STEAM,” an inaugural event hosted by the NiSource Charitable Foundation in partnership with NiSource Inc. and its subsidiary Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO).

On Monday, Feb. 17, NIPSCO turned its Merrillville headquarters into an interactive learning classroom, as girls in grades 4 through 6 participated in games, scientific demonstrations and team-building exercises focused on STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

“Our goal today was to get these girls energized about STEAM at a very young age and inspire them to someday pursue a rewarding career in science, technology and engineering,” said Melody Birmingham, NiSource Charitable Foundation board member, and Executive Vice President and Group Utilities President for NiSource Inc.

Women occupy 26% of STEM positions in the United States and just 15% of all engineering jobs, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, Women’s Bureau 2024 data.

“With ‘Introduce a Girl to STEAM,’ we are nurturing the talent needed to innovate and carry our industry forward for generations to come,” Birmingham said. “We want these girls to feel excited at envisioning themselves someday as engineers and leaders in technology.”

The Foundation’s STEAM events were held simultaneously at NiSource companies in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Employees, including engineers, volunteered to mentor and guide the girls through a half-day curriculum that varied from natural gas and electric demonstrations to fun instructional activities, games and competitions.

DAWN (Developing and Advancing Women at NiSource) employee resource group also played an instrumental role in planning the event. NIPSCO partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Indiana to host 80 girls at the event.

“One of the NiSource Charitable Foundation’s primary goals is to make a significant impact on STEM education and workforce development in every community our utility serves,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “We hope this event will serve as a catalyst for introducing young girls to careers where women are otherwise underrepresented.”

About the NiSource Charitable Foundation

The NiSource Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and serves as the charitable arm for NiSource Inc. and its companies operating under the NIPSCO and Columbia Gas brands. The Foundation’s mission is to create strong and sustainable communities where our employees and customers live and work. The Foundation lives up to its mission by providing charitable grants to nonprofit organizations and by encouraging employee volunteerism. Learn more at www.NiSource.com/Foundation.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.3 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. The mission of our approximately 7,700 employees is to deliver safe, reliable energy that drives value to our customers. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability – North America Index and is on Forbes list of America’s Best Employers Women and Diversity. Learn more about NiSource’s record of leadership in sustainability, investments in the communities it serves and how we live our vision to be an innovative and trusted energy partner at www.NiSource.com. NI-F

About NIPSCO:

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana,

has proudly served the energy needs of northern Indiana for more than 100 years. As Indiana’s

largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company,

NIPSCO serves approximately 900,000 natural gas and 500,000 electric customers across 32

counties. NIPSCO is part of NiSource’s (NYSE: NI) six regulated utility companies. NiSource is one

of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.8 million

natural gas and electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More

information about NIPSCO and NiSource is available at NIPSCO.com and NiSource.com.