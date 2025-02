The Indiana Toll Road has issued a Winter Weather Ban for Triple Tractor-trailers and Long-doubles (high-profile only).

Where: LaPorte Co. mile marker 37.3, St. Joseph Co. (IN), and Western Elkhart Co. mile marker 96.

When: Feb. 19 at 10:00 p.m. EST – Feb. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The Indiana Toll Road says to stay alert, use caution, and remember to reduce speed in hazardous conditions.