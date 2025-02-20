BONFIRE Rocks “Double Anniversary” Bash SATURDAY, FEB. 22nd @ Hobart Art Theater

Fresh from performing in Scotland last weekend, the Midwest’s premier AC/DC Tribute

band — BONFIRE — returns on Saturday, February 22 for a homecoming performance at

Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart, IN. Opening the all ages show will be NWI

hard rock favorites GERHART.

This particular show marks the 45th Anniversary of the death of original AC/DC vocalist

Bon Scott, and also the 25th Anniversary of the debut performance by the BONFIRE

tribute band, founded by front man/vocalist Jim “Bon” Hillegonds.

Fan of all ages will be fist pumping and singing along at this evening of “high voltage

rock ‘n’ roll”, as the boys in the band set their wall of amps to “10” while kicking out hit

after hit from the deep AC/DC catalog, along with some deep cut surprises mixed into

the show.

As their name implies, BONFIRE heavily focuses on the Bon Scott years of AC/DC, but

there are also enough latter day Brian Johnson-era fan favorites in the mix to keep every

AC/DC fan smiling and head banging.

WIMS-AM/FM welcomes BONFIRE back to the Hobart Art Theater, to salute “those

about to rock” with a high voltage celebration of the music of Australia’s greatest band

ever!

“Nobody leaves a Bonfire concert disappointed,” said show promoter Tom Lounges, the

host/producer of the “NEEDLE DROP” radio program on WIMS-AM/FM.

Doors Open: 6:00pm / Music Starts: 7:00pm. COST: $15 General Admission / $20 VIP

Seating / All tickets increase $5 at the door. Tickets Available online at:

www.Brickart.com . Physical tickets available at Tom Lounges Record Bin (218 Main