BONFIRE Rocks “Double Anniversary” Bash SATURDAY, FEB. 22nd @ Hobart Art Theater
Fresh from performing in Scotland last weekend, the Midwest’s premier AC/DC Tribute
band — BONFIRE — returns on Saturday, February 22 for a homecoming performance at
Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart, IN. Opening the all ages show will be NWI
hard rock favorites GERHART.
This particular show marks the 45th Anniversary of the death of original AC/DC vocalist
Bon Scott, and also the 25th Anniversary of the debut performance by the BONFIRE
tribute band, founded by front man/vocalist Jim “Bon” Hillegonds.
Fan of all ages will be fist pumping and singing along at this evening of “high voltage
rock ‘n’ roll”, as the boys in the band set their wall of amps to “10” while kicking out hit
after hit from the deep AC/DC catalog, along with some deep cut surprises mixed into
the show.
As their name implies, BONFIRE heavily focuses on the Bon Scott years of AC/DC, but
there are also enough latter day Brian Johnson-era fan favorites in the mix to keep every
AC/DC fan smiling and head banging.
WIMS-AM/FM welcomes BONFIRE back to the Hobart Art Theater, to salute “those
about to rock” with a high voltage celebration of the music of Australia’s greatest band
ever!
“Nobody leaves a Bonfire concert disappointed,” said show promoter Tom Lounges, the
host/producer of the “NEEDLE DROP” radio program on WIMS-AM/FM.
Doors Open: 6:00pm / Music Starts: 7:00pm. COST: $15 General Admission / $20 VIP
Seating / All tickets increase $5 at the door. Tickets Available online at:
www.Brickart.com . Physical tickets available at Tom Lounges Record Bin (218 Main