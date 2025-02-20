There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the counties of northern La Porte, St. Joseph (IN), Cass (MI), and Berrien.

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM

CST/ THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations between

2 and 6 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. The

heavier snow totals and greater impacts are expected across

northern St Joseph County IN and Berrien County MI.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Thursday. Snow showers will be

light and scattered late this afternoon into this evening. The

heavier lake effect snow develops after midnight and continues at

times through the day Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions and visibilities reduced to a quarter of a mile or less

in heavier snow bands. The hazardous conditions will impact the

Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

During lake effect snow, the weather can vary from bands of locally

heavy snow to dry weather just a few miles away. Visibilities can

also vary greatly. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather,

visibility, and road conditions.