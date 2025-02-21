The City of La Porte has announced that tree removals are expected to take place along Indiana Avenue as early as next week, and will continue for up to two weeks.

New utilities are being installed along the street, requiring “significant” excavation.

“Each and every tree was evaluated by the City Forester and the project engineers, before deciding whether or not to remove or retain the tree, keeping in mind the best long-term interests and safety of the surrounding community,” the City of La Porte stated on its Facebook page.

The City says the removals are necessary due to the ongoing infrastructure rebuild project on Indiana Avenue.