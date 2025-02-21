A Michigan City woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of Dealing Resulting in Death following an extensive investigation into the distribution of fentanyl in LaPorte County.

The arrest is the result of “Operation Payday,” a lengthy investigation led by the LaPorte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF), an Indiana HIDTA Initiative, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), aimed at targeting those responsible for distributing lethal narcotics in the community.

During “Operation Payday”, detectives identified a drug trafficking organization operating within Michigan City. As the investigation developed, two fatal overdoses occurred on February 2nd and Feb. 9, prompting LCDTF and DEA to expand their investigation and accelerate enforcement efforts. As a result, authorities were able to quickly identify and establish probable cause to arrest 38-year-old Ashley Coleman of Michigan City. Assisted by LaPorte County Deputy Prosecutor Sarah Konieczny, Coleman is currently in custody at the LaPorte County Jail, held on a $50,000 cash bond, and has been charged in LaPorte County Superior Court 1 with two counts of dealing resulting in death, one count of dealing in a narcotic drug.

The charges reflect the devastating toll that fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics have on individuals, families, and communities. The highly potent and lethal nature of these drugs leaves heartbreak and devastation in their wake. Each case serves as a painful reminder of the urgent need to combat the distribution of these substances and hold those responsible accountable.

“Fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics continue to devastate families and communities across the country,” said Marty Corley, Michigan City Police Chief. “These drugs do not just affect individuals struggling with addiction; they destroy lives, fracture families, and put entire communities at risk. We are committed to holding those accountable who profit from this crisis and ensuring that justice is delivered.”

This case highlights the critical partnership between local and federal law enforcement in addressing the deadly consequences of the opioid epidemic. By combining resources, intelligence, and investigative expertise, LaPorte County Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration are actively working to disrupt the distribution networks fueling this crisis.

“The fight against fentanyl requires a united front,” said Alfred Cooke, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Merrillville District Office. “Through close collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, we are sending a clear message: if you choose to deal these deadly drugs, you will be brought to justice. There is no room in Indiana for the cowardice and evils of fentanyl distribution.”

The LaPorte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact them at 219-873-1488 or via social media. Furthermore, Police and Public Health officials have noted that drug supply disruptions can increase the overdose risk for people with active substance use. You can learn more about local treatment options by simply dialing “988” on your telephone to be connected with a local Lifeline Specialist, nationally through www.findtreatment.gov, or speak with a peer operator at the Overdose Prevention Hotline at 877-696-1996.