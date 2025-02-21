MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The medical staff at Franciscan Health Michigan City is once again accepting scholarship applications through March 17 from LaPorte County high school seniors interested in healthcare careers.

The medical staff at Franciscan Health Michigan City voted unanimously in 2021 to establish and fund a scholarship honoring the memories and continuing legacies of physicians who served the community as members of the medical staff. The program has since awarded $20,000 in scholarships.

The annual scholarship of up to $5,000 is funded by physicians on the Franciscan Health Michigan City medical staff in partnership with the Franciscan Health Foundation.

The scholarship or scholarships will be awarded to LaPorte County high school seniors interested in pursuing careers in healthcare. Scholarship applications are available from guidance offices at all LaPorte County high schools. The deadline for submission is March 17.

Questions about the scholarship can be directed to the Medical Staff Office at (219) 861-8855.