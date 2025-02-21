On Friday morning La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a four vehicle personal injury crash on U.S. 20. and State Road 39.

The crash was reported to the sheriff’s office Facebook page at 11:30 a.m.

The crash involved three commercial motor vehicles and one passenger vehicle.

The westbound U.S. 20 driving lane and northbound State Road 39 closed at the intersection.

U.S. 20 reopened an hour later after the police reported the crash to social media.

Police did not provide further details on the update.