Homeward Bound Villages Celebrates Successful End-of-Year Giving Campaign and Completes Phase 1 Funding Goal Grants from ARPA, Unity Foundation, and Local Partnerships Drive Affordable Housing

Initiative Forward

LA PORTE, IN -Homeward Bound Villages, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing

the urgent need for affordable housing in La Porte County, proudly announces the successful

completion of funding for Phase 1 of its flagship project, Karwick Village, made possible through an

overwhelmingly successful end-of-year fundraising and grant awards. This milestone represents a

significant achievement for the organization, which surpassed its target thanks to the generous

support of individual donors, local businesses, and key grant partners.

The end-of-year funding push garnered widespread community support and raised critical funds

needed to move Phase 1 of Karwick Village forward. A large portion of this success was fueled by

matching grants from Michigan City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with a match

between La Porte County and Michigan City, as well as a significant contribution from the Lilly

Endowment through The Unity Foundation of La Porte County. This collective generosity has

allowed Homeward Bound Villages to fully fund the initial construction of two residential buildings at

Karwick Village, creating lasting stability for up to 12 residents.

Phase 1 involves the site development work for the full project plus two residential buildings that will

be home for six households. These homes are expected to be ready for residents this year. With

Phase 1 fully funded, Homeward Bound Villages is excited to begin raising funds for Phase 2 bringing two more residential buildings and a resident community center to the project. Homeward Bound expects to begin construction of Phase 1 in early 2025.

“The completion of Phase 1 funding represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide

safe, stable, and affordable housing options for those in need,” said Sandi Keller, President of Homeward Bound Villages. “Thanks to the support we received during our end-of-year funding push, as well as the matching ARPA funds from both La Porte County and Michigan City, in addition to the funds from the Unity Foundation of La Porte County, we’ve reached our initial funding goal. But the work doesn’t stop here – Phase 2 is critical to the long-term success of Karwick Village and will allow us to build a true sense of community for our residents.”

The community center planned for Phase 2 will serve as the heart of Karwick Village, providing

residents with a community kitchen, laundry facility, and space for the community to gather, designed

to promote stability and independence. With two additional residential buildings, the project will

increase the number of affordable units available, further addressing the growing demand for

housing in the region.

County Commissioner Randy Novak said, “It’s a long time coming and desperately needed! Thanks

to all that worked hard over the years and never gave up.”

“As Michigan City continues to grow, I’m happy to see Homeward Bound Villages working to ensure

residents have access to affordable, equitable housing,” Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said. “The City

supports their decision to establish a cooperative community-style development on Karwick Road

and has committed ARPA funding toward the project. I look forward to seeing it come to fruition.”

Homeward Bound Villages is actively seeking additional funding and partnerships to bring Phase 2 to fruition. The organization encourages community members, businesses, and foundations to join the effort through donations, volunteering, and advocacy.

“Michigan City welcomes and supports Homeward Bound Villages at Karwick due to its innovative

relationship-building community, affordable housing facet for residents, eco-friendly and

energy-efficient design, plus bringing a concept of quality and substance to Ward 6,” said City

Council Woman Nancy Moldenhauer “The housing crisis is a challenge we must face together,” Keller added. “With continued support, we can expand Karwick Village and create a community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

We are deeply grateful to all who have contributed thus far and look forward to working with our

partners to achieve the next phase of this vital project.” For more information about Homeward Bound Villages and ways to support our mission, please visit our website at: homewardboundvillages.org.