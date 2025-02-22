Sixteen Indiana conservation officers are returning home after deploying to Kentucky last weekend to assist with widespread flooding.

The group, consisting of two Type I swift water rescue teams, was requested by Kentucky through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) to aid in search and rescue missions.

The officers left Indiana on Sunday, Feb. 16 and initially staged in Richmond, Kentucky, before being reassigned to Frankfort, Kentucky, and then Leslie County in southeast Kentucky.

The two teams were tasked with search and rescue missions, welfare checks and delivery of food, water, fuel and generators to the flooded areas that were not accessible due to roadways and bridges being covered by floodwater.