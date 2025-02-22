A 39-year-old man suspected in the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old woman and the kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy in Chicago is in custody at an area hospital after leading police from several agencies on a pursuit Friday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. An Amber Alert had been issued for 8-year-old Tristan Gaters overnight, saying he was last seen in a silver 2022 Ford Escape SUV driven by 39-year-old Marcus Bausley.

At around 9:30 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officers were alerted by the department’s license plate reader system about the vehicle included in the Amber Alert.

At about 9:40 a.m., the LPR system located the vehicle at I-65 and U.S. 30 in Merrillville. Indiana State Police along with the Lake County Highway Interdiction and High Crime became engaged in a pursuit.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit assisted with tracking the vehicle from the air.

The fleeing driver headed south on I-65 and multiple police officers used an immobilization technique to box the suspect vehicle in and slow it to a stop. The suspect was ordered to exit the vehicle but refused while putting a knife to his neck.

The suspect was placed into custody then taken to a local emergency room for evaluation and treatment of a superficial wound to the neck and a wound to the abdomen.