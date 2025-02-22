Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez is warning the public of a scam involving text messages claiming to be from the Indiana Toll Road.

“Scammers are sending fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the Indiana Toll Road,” Martinez said on the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “These messages say the recipient owes money for unpaid tolls and include a link to make a payment. The scammers often use an Indiana Toll Road logo and the phony link uses the name of the agency.

Do not click on any links or provide personal or financial information. You may even want to block the sender and delete the information.

Please stay alert and share this information to help prevent others from becoming victims of this scam.