A special all-community event, “Celebrating Naomi Anderson,” honoring 19th century hometown born and raised suffragist Naomi Anderson will be held on Saturday, March 1st, at the Michigan City Public Library. The program will debut a children’s book written by Cheryl Chapman and illustrated by students at Pine Elementary School. The premiere of a documentary by local filmmaker Rana Segal about artist Bernard Williams’ sculpture, telling Anderson’s story through his eyes, will also be presented.

The program is free of charge and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Last year, the Michigan City Council passed a resolution naming March 1st, her birthday, as “Celebrating Naomi Anderson Day” in perpetuity.

A nationally noted early suffragist, Anderson, born to a free Black family, was a human rights champion, powerful orator and author who maintained a constant editorial presence in major nationally respected newspapers throughout her life as a visionary activist. More than 100 articles bearing her name have been catalogued. She died in 1899.

The event, which is co-sponsored by the Michigan City Public Library, 101 E. 4th Street, will be held there on Saturday, March 1st, at 2:00 pm to celebrate Naomi Anderson’s life of achievements. Anderson was born and raised in Michigan City to a free Black family in 1843, only 7 years after the incorporation of the city. She became a dynamic force leaving an indelible mark on American history.

The program will debut both a children’s book, “Turn It Around” and a documentary, “Discovering Naomi Anderson”. A brief pre-program on-site sculpture tour will be offered at 1:30 pm at Charles E. Westcott Park, near the major junction of E. Michigan Blvd and State Highway 12.

Celebrating Naomi Anderson Project Team and Michigan City Mainstreet Association received support to erect the sculpture from a Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant, a program of the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial presented by Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs through funding from the state of Indiana. It was one of only three cities in Indiana receiving a grant.

“The fantastic monetary support of many community businesses, organizations and individuals made it possible to commission a monumental sculpture in 2019 in Anderson’s honor,” say Nancy Moldenhauer and Bonnie Schaaf, Co-Chairs of the Celebrating Naomi Anderson Project Team.

The striking larger-than-life 8-piece sculpture was designed in 2020 and built by nationally known sculptor Bernard Williams, assisted by a team of welders from TSW Fabrications, employees of Tonn and Blank, Inc., volunteers of United Steelworkers Local #12775, and Art Manager Laura Fosberg. The sculpture took two years to complete.

Following its creation, a variety of projects have been created including interactive exhibits in area libraries and schools, production of a documentary film, performances of a band piece, spoken word authorship, the children’s book, an accessible online archive at Purdue University Northwest, numerous engaging educational opportunities, and tours for people of all ages from many destinations.

“This stunning public sculpture is not only designed to reach the greater community and region, but also appeals to historians and tourists everywhere seeking to recognize truly important change makers in our wonderful community”, stated Judy Jacobi, art specialist and sculpture tour guide.