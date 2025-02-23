The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra announces the 20th Annual Hoosier Star Vocal Competition – Hoosier Star of Stars!

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce that the 20th Annual Hoosier Star vocal competition will take place on September 13, 2025 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium and will feature the adult winners from the nine prior Hoosier Star competitions who will compete for the prestigious title “Hoosier Star of Stars”, as well as a cash prize. The finalists will sing their winning song accompanied by the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Music Director Dr. Carolyn Watson.

The finalists are: Alyssa Atkinson, South Bend (2024 winner); Kelly Staton, Griffith (2023); Julia Thorn, Crown Point (2022); Jarynn Sampson, South Bend (2021); Alyse Flores, La Porte (2020); Joe Stewart, Michigan City (2019); Mike Green, La Porte (2018); Julia Campoli-Biek, South Bend (2017); and James Neary, La Porte (2016).

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the LCSO, and last year’s event raised nearly $50,000 for the Symphony’s mission.

There will be no auditions for Hoosier Star this year. Interested parties are encouraged to check the LCSO website in January 2026 for information about Hoosier Star 2026 auditions, which will take place in March 2026.

Alyssa Atkinson’s portrait: Photography by Alyssa Staats. All other portraits by Walt Bukva Photography.